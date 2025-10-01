Young Thug Admits He Only Brushes His Teeth Once a Week

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

What began as a relaxed livestream with Adin Ross on September 30 quickly spiraled into one of the internet’s strangest viral conversations of the week. Out of nowhere, Atlanta rapper Young Thug joined the broadcast and left everyone stunned with a jaw-dropping personal admission: he brushes his teeth just once a week.

The exchange started innocently. Ross handed Thug a piece of breath-freshening candy, joking that it would help with bad breath. “How often you brush your teeth?” Ross asked casually. Without missing a beat, Thug replied, “Once a week. What the f### you mean?” His blunt response left Ross visibly rattled, prompting him to press further.

Thug didn’t back down, instead asking a question of his own: “How often you supposed to brush them?” Ross admitted he brushes just once a day, saying twice daily is “a waste.” That back-and-forth, brief as it was, set the internet on fire.

Clips of the stream spread instantly across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Some users couldn’t believe what they were hearing, calling Thug’s routine “diabolical.” Others suspected he was trolling. One viewer wrote, “Rage bait, race bait, stupid bait, nasty bait—he doesn’t care, he just wants attention.” Whatever the case, the confession had people talking, with many joking it was a “generational fall off” moment.

The moment was especially notable because the stream wasn’t even meant to be the rapper’s first major appearance since being released from jail. Ross had originally teased a full interview with Thug earlier in the month, but the rapper asked him to delay it so Atlanta media figure Big Bank could release a pre-recorded interview first. Even so, Thug kept his promise to connect with Ross, eventually making his cameo on September 30.

It wasn’t all jokes, though. During the stream, Thug also took a moment to voice support for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently facing legal battles. “Free Diddy. I overly love him. Love OG. Praying for your freedom every day,” Thug said before signing off.

In the end, what was supposed to be a casual surprise appearance became something much bigger. Whether fans took his words seriously or not, Young Thug once again proved he has a way of keeping the spotlight firmly on him—even when it’s about something as simple as brushing teeth.

