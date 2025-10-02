Source: Aleksandr Bryntcev / Getty

Police in Green Township are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area next to La Salle High School.

Officers were called to North Bend Road at Sprucewood Drive around 5PM Wednesday following a report of remains found in the woods. Police confirmed the discovery at the scene but have not released additional details.

MORE: Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video

According to police radio traffic, La Salle’s assistant principal told officers a member of the school’s cross-country team came across the remains while running. The report described the discovery as a skeleton “in full outfit with a phone in its pocket.”

The Green Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Township police at 513-572-0007.





Skeletal Remains Found Near La Salle High School was originally published on wiznation.com