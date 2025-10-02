Skeletal Remains Found Near La Salle High School
Police in Green Township are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area next to La Salle High School.
Officers were called to North Bend Road at Sprucewood Drive around 5PM Wednesday following a report of remains found in the woods. Police confirmed the discovery at the scene but have not released additional details.
MORE: Cam’ron Says He Can Replace Joe Burrow For Bengals in Hilarious Video
According to police radio traffic, La Salle’s assistant principal told officers a member of the school’s cross-country team came across the remains while running. The report described the discovery as a skeleton “in full outfit with a phone in its pocket.”
The Green Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Section and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Green Township police at 513-572-0007.
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Skeletal Remains Found Near La Salle High School
- Fans Criticize Tina Turner Statue
- Dodgers Eliminate Reds In Wild Card Series
- FAMU Announcer Joseph Bullar Dragged After Body Shaming The Honey Beez
- Global Citizen Festival 2025: Cardi B, Tyla, Shakira And More Rock NYC
- Cassie Gets Vulnerable In Letter Prior To Diddy’s Sentencing
- KevOnStage Inks Original Programming Partnership With Fuse+
- Black Men And Razor Bumps: Why They Happen & How To Finally Fix Them
- Florida Elementary School Teacher Sings ‘Monkey’ Birthday Song To Black Student In Viral TikTok Video
- Halle Berry’s Wellness Evolution: Aging, Fashion, Fitness And Beauty Redefined
Skeletal Remains Found Near La Salle High School was originally published on wiznation.com