Crusty Racists Strike Again! Woman Describes Landscaper & Mexicans As ‘Animals’ In Viral Video

Sound familiar?

angry woman

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

So another racist White person was being stupid recently and all the ugly was caught on camera for a viral moment.

In Running Springs, California, a Latino landscaper, Esteban Guzman, was working at a client’s home with his mother when they started being harassed by an older White woman from afar.

According to Buzzfeed, the unidentified woman spotted Esteban’s mother and started yelling at her, “You’re all illegal.”

Esteban then went to defend his mom, who started capturing the moment on video.

“Why do you hate us,” Esteban can be heard saying in the clip while the White woman’s crusty middle finger is inches away from his face.

The woman responds, “Because you’re Mexicans.”

When Esteban tried to convince the woman of their humanity, she replied, “You’re rapists, and animals — drug dealers, rapists, and animals. Even the president of the United States says so.”

OOOOOHHHH!

So it all makes sense now!

 

Our current President of the United States, Trump a.k.a. 45, said these horrible things about Mexicans, so now other racists feel comfortable yelling it from the mountain tops.

Got it!

We’ll get back to that.

First, here’s the racist video Esteban posted to his Facebook on Saturday for the world to see. Take note of how the racism reaches new heights near the end when the White woman mocks Esteban’s mother, who’s speaking Spanish.

…Oh, and the White woman also calls Esteban, who is 27, a little boy.

 

The clip was also shared to Twitter and has since received over 5 million views.

Esteban told Buzzfeed that he’s a systems administrator from L.A., but the reason he was there that day is because he works for his brother’s construction and landscaping company on weekends.

Oh, and not that it matters racist White people, but Esteban was born in the United States too.

 

So back to 45.

It should be no surprise that Racist Susy was talking to Esteban and his mom like that, when our very own president speaks similarly.

Back in 2015 he said, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people, but I speak to border guards and they’re telling us what we’re getting.”

So Racist Susy has backup.

Esteban went on to tell CNN, “When I stood up for my mother, I stood up for everybody that is scared to speak up. I stood up for the little people. For the people that don’t have a voice in this country.”

Another example of how people of color now have to outshout the racists.

(Sigh)

Either that, or….

 

But you ain’t read it from me.

Crusty Racists Strike Again! Woman Describes Landscaper & Mexicans As ‘Animals’ In Viral Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

