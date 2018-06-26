The Most Popular Female Superhero In Texas Is Black Canary!

With Ant-Man & The Wasp hitting theaters next Friday, Go.Frontier.com decided do a deep dive into what female superhero is the most popular in each of the 50 states.

To conduct their research, they took the top ten female Marvel superheroes and the top 10 female DC superheroes and compared that list to Google trends, and the results are pretty surprising.

Usual suspects such as Wonder Woman, Jessica Jones and Supergirl were the most popular overall as seven and six states respectfully chose the DC and Marvel heroines. But Texas was not one of them!

Instead, Texas opted for DC Universe hero Black Canary as the most popular female superhero. It would appear the state of Texas loves them some Arrow on CW.

Here’s the full-list below. See if your favorite made the cut elsewhere.

Alabama Wonder Woman

Alaska Jean Grey

Arizona Black Widow

Arkansas Supergirl

California Wonder Woman

Colorado Black Widow

Connecticut Supergirl

Delaware Gamora

DC Wonder Woman

Florida Jean Grey

Georgia Shuri

Hawaii Black Canary

Idaho Valkyrie

Illinois Wonder Woman

Indiana Power Girl

Iowa Batgirl

Kansas Power Girl

Kentucky Supergirl

Louisiana Supergirl

Maine Batgirl

Maryland Storm

Massachusetts Batgirl

Michigan Jessica Jones

Minnesota Batgirl

Mississippi Raven

Missouri She-Hulk

Montana Hawkgirl

Nebraska Power Girl

Nevada Zatanna

New Hampshire Wonder Woman

New Jersey Wonder Woman

New Mexico Black Widow

New York Jessica Jones

North Carolina Wonder Woman

North Dakota Starfire

Ohio Supergirl

Oklahoma Zatanna

Oregon Jessica Jones

Pennsylvania Jessica Jones

Rhode Island Huntress

South Carolina She-Hulk

South Dakota Supergirl

Tennessee Black Canary

Texas Black Canary

Utah Wasp

Vermont Jessica Jones

Virginia Jessica Jones

Washington Starfire

West Virginia Raven

Wisconsin Power Girl

Wyoming Scarlet Witch

