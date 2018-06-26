The Most Popular Female Superhero In Texas Is Black Canary!

With Ant-Man & The Wasp hitting theaters next Friday, Go.Frontier.com decided do a deep dive into what female superhero is the most popular in each of the 50 states.
To conduct their research, they took the top ten female Marvel superheroes and the top 10 female DC superheroes and compared that list to Google trends, and the results are pretty surprising.
Usual suspects such as Wonder Woman, Jessica Jones and Supergirl were the most popular overall as seven and six states respectfully chose the DC and Marvel heroines. But Texas was not one of them!
Instead, Texas opted for DC Universe hero Black Canary as the most popular female superhero. It would appear the state of Texas loves them some Arrow on CW.
Here’s the full-list below. See if your favorite made the cut elsewhere.
Alabama Wonder Woman
Alaska Jean Grey
Arizona Black Widow
Arkansas Supergirl
California Wonder Woman
Colorado Black Widow
Connecticut Supergirl
Delaware Gamora
DC Wonder Woman
Florida Jean Grey
Georgia Shuri
Hawaii Black Canary
Idaho Valkyrie
Illinois Wonder Woman
Indiana Power Girl
Iowa Batgirl
Kansas Power Girl
Kentucky Supergirl
Louisiana Supergirl
Maine Batgirl
Maryland Storm
Massachusetts Batgirl
Michigan Jessica Jones
Minnesota Batgirl
Mississippi Raven
Missouri She-Hulk
Montana Hawkgirl
Nebraska Power Girl
Nevada Zatanna
New Hampshire Wonder Woman
New Jersey Wonder Woman
New Mexico Black Widow
New York Jessica Jones
North Carolina Wonder Woman
North Dakota Starfire
Ohio Supergirl
Oklahoma Zatanna
Oregon Jessica Jones
Pennsylvania Jessica Jones
Rhode Island Huntress
South Carolina She-Hulk
South Dakota Supergirl
Tennessee Black Canary
Texas Black Canary
Utah Wasp
Vermont Jessica Jones
Virginia Jessica Jones
Washington Starfire
West Virginia Raven
Wisconsin Power Girl
Wyoming Scarlet Witch
