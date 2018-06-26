CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Most Popular Female Superhero In Texas Is Black Canary!

Texas has a surprising choice for Favorite Female Superhero

1 reads
Leave a comment

Black Canary in Arrow

With Ant-Man & The Wasp hitting theaters next Friday, Go.Frontier.com decided do a deep dive into what female superhero is the most popular in each of the 50 states.

To conduct their research, they took the top ten female Marvel superheroes and the top 10 female DC superheroes and compared that list to Google trends, and the results are pretty surprising.

Usual suspects such as Wonder Woman, Jessica Jones and Supergirl were the most popular overall as seven and six states respectfully chose the DC and Marvel heroines. But Texas was not one of them!

Instead, Texas opted for DC Universe hero Black Canary as the most popular female superhero. It would appear the state of Texas loves them some Arrow on CW.

Here’s the full-list below. See if your favorite made the cut elsewhere.

Alabama                 Wonder Woman

Alaska                    Jean Grey

Arizona                  Black Widow

Arkansas               Supergirl

California               Wonder Woman

Colorado               Black Widow

Connecticut          Supergirl

Delaware              Gamora

DC                        Wonder Woman

Florida                 Jean Grey

Georgia                Shuri

Hawaii                  Black Canary

Idaho                   Valkyrie

Illinois                  Wonder Woman

Indiana                 Power Girl

Iowa                      Batgirl

Kansas                 Power Girl

Kentucky              Supergirl

Louisiana              Supergirl

Maine                    Batgirl

Maryland               Storm

Massachusetts     Batgirl

Michigan                Jessica Jones

Minnesota              Batgirl

Mississippi             Raven

Missouri                 She-Hulk

Montana                 Hawkgirl

Nebraska               Power Girl

Nevada                  Zatanna

New Hampshire    Wonder Woman

New Jersey            Wonder Woman

New Mexico           Black Widow

New York                 Jessica Jones

North Carolina        Wonder Woman

North Dakota          Starfire

Ohio                         Supergirl

Oklahoma                Zatanna

Oregon                    Jessica Jones

Pennsylvania           Jessica Jones

Rhode Island           Huntress

South Carolina        She-Hulk

South Dakota          Supergirl

Tennessee               Black Canary

Texas                       Black Canary

Utah                         Wasp

Vermont                   Jessica Jones

Virginia                     Jessica Jones

Washington              Starfire

West Virginia            Raven

Wisconsin                Power Girl

Wyoming                 Scarlet Witch

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment And Breaking News On Your Phone

The Most Popular Female Superhero In Texas Is Black Canary! was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading The Most Popular Female Superhero In Texas Is Black Canary!

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close