Mayor Calls For Violent Water Cannons Against Peaceful Antwon Rose Protests In Pittsburgh

The racist mayor wants to turn back the clocks to the Civil Rights era.

If one mayor has her way, people protesting the police killing of Antwon Rose in Pittsburgh would get blasted with a Civil Rights-era police tool that was used to inflict pain and terror on Black people demonstrating for justice.

The apparently racist mayor of a Pittsburgh suburb used her Facebook page to call for “rioters to be destroyed by a water canon (sic),” according to local news outlet Action News 4.

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi proudly posted the message but declined to comment on Monday when the news station called her.

Peconi, who misspelled “cannon” and other words in her insane rant, added that she posted her message “so the authorities everywhere sees (sic) this … bring the hoses.”

She also suggested that the mostly African-American demonstrators were probably too lazy to get jobs. “They don’t care about jobs for PGH … none of them work now. That’s how they can do this at 7 a.m. Very sad,” she stated.

Here’s a reminder about the violent use of water cannons against peaceful civil rights demonstrators from the 1960s.

Meanwhile, the protests continued Tuesday in downtown Pittsburgh one day after the the 17-year-old honors student’s funeral, according to CBS News Pittsburgh.

A white East Pittsburgh Police officer shot Rose three times from behind on June 19 as the teenager ran away after a traffic stop. A video taken by a witness showed the slaying.

Attorney Lee Merrit, who’s representing the Rose family, was hoping for a “fair and thorough” investigation that will lead to charges against the officer. But many were anticipating bias from the DA’s office, so there was also a call for an outside investigator to take the lead.

Mayor Calls For Violent Water Cannons Against Peaceful Antwon Rose Protests In Pittsburgh was originally published on newsone.com

