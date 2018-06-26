CLOSE
National
Home > National

Restaurant Manager Who Tried To Police A Black Sorority Is Now Jobless

Doesn't pay to call the cops.

1 reads
Leave a comment

On the evening of June 19, a manager at Bahama Breeze in Orange Village, a Cleveland suburb, called the police on 40 members of Delta Sigma Theta who were eating at the restaurant. According to USA Today, the manager claimed the women were “worked up about the bill” and refusing to pay. He accused them of being disrespectful and using profanity. Police arrived, no arrests were made, but the manager wanted police to stay until all the Delta members, who were sitting at different tables, paid.

SEE ALSO: White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’ Facebook Page And Profited Over Six Figures

One of the women, Chante Spencer, said she and the group, including a judge, doctor and other educators, were singled out because of their skin color and they never “threatened to leave without paying.”

A press release from Delta Sigma Theta read, “It is a chilling reminder that no African American is exempt from the impact of racial profiling when a group of professional women, known for their service and advocacy, are victims. As an African-American woman and a member of Delta Sigma Theta, I am appalled that this occurred in the district I represent and will not be silent.”

After the incident went viral in the news, the restaurant was protested, see below:

Last night, Bahama Breeze revealed on Twitter that the manager has been fired, writing, “The manager involved no longer works for us because they mistreated a guest, which is inconsistent with our values.” See below::

Kudos to Bahama Breeze for quickly firing the manager. People need to know this type of behavior will not result in a slap on the wrist. Furthermore, if you can’t handle an uncomfortable moment and will quickly dial 911, then you clearly should not be in the service industry.

SEE ALSO:

Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Pissed

ere’s How Much Devonte Hart’s Parents Reportedly Profited From Adopting Black Children

Why Are They Shooting At Him?:’ Witness Captures Video Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia'Poland v Senegal'

9 Memes That Prove Senegal's Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Memes That Prove Senegal's Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup

Continue reading 9 Memes That Prove Senegal’s Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup

9 Memes That Prove Senegal's Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup

Aliou Cissé is the coach of Senegal's World Cup team. Not only is he with the only African team with an African coach, but his team delivered the first win for Senegal and Africa in the tournament. On Tuesday, Senegal took on Poland in their first group match and won 2-1. But the true win is Cissé's, and it has been seen around the world in viral memes.

Restaurant Manager Who Tried To Police A Black Sorority Is Now Jobless was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close