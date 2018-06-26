An explosion rocked Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.
At least 12 people have been evacuated and transported to area hospitals after an explosion Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas, about 40 miles west of Waco, according to police.
The office of emergency management confirmed to local television station KCEN there was a partial building collapse at Coryell Memorial Hospital.
Multiple fire crews went to the scene to assist.
Residents at a nursing home near the hospital were also forced to evacuate. They were brought to a local church that’s making sure everyone is comfortable.
Authorities have scheduled a press conference for 5:45 p.m. Central.
Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients.
READ MORE: WKYC.com
Article Courtesy of KCEN-TV Waco, Temple and Killeen, Texas and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of PeopleImages and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Science Photo Library and Getty Images
Tweet Courtesy of Twitter, KCEN-TV Waco, Temple and Killeen, Texas and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
12 Patients Relocated Following Explosion at Texas Hospital was originally published on wzakcleveland.com