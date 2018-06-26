CLOSE
National
12 Patients Relocated Following Explosion at Texas Hospital

An explosion rocked Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon.

 

At least 12 people have been evacuated and transported to area hospitals after an explosion Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas, about 40 miles west of Waco, according to police.

The office of emergency management confirmed to local television station KCEN there was a partial building collapse at Coryell Memorial Hospital.

Multiple fire crews went to the scene to assist.

Residents at a nursing home near the hospital were also forced to evacuate. They were brought to a local church that’s making sure everyone is comfortable.

Authorities have scheduled a press conference for 5:45 p.m. Central.

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients.

 

Photos
