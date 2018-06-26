These Drastic Relationship Tweets Will Have You Saying ‘OMG That’s So Me’

Relationships are hard—especially in this age of social media where texting, FaceTime, and DMs have all but replaced real-life interaction. Still, it’s human nature to crave a partner and affection in life, so we try. Our (foolhardy?) attempts aren’t without a few hiccups though, amirite? Check out these very relatable tweets about being in a relationship (or lack thereof) and let me know if this is your life too?

Only sometimes?

My boyfriend is my best friend but sometimes I wanna square up — h (@favellahaley) June 11, 2018

Drop the transcript CiCi. We need answers!

sis.. I'm still trying to figure out what

exactly did you say in your prayer https://t.co/588oCstOl3 — lala (@leiahlonglegs) June 12, 2018

Donde?

Bro this man just came and dropped $1450 on clothes for his wife.

He knew her pants, top, and shoe sizes off rip. Where the fuck are they making these men?! — Justice (@FITCHH__mascot) June 10, 2018

We feel you sis…

“Cause I felt like it.” All summer ‘18. — KM (@queenkimbaby) June 10, 2018

Time to let your petty run free! No?

being the bigger person sucks ass. my petty tendencies are tingling — mireya ramirez (@Veryyraree) June 12, 2018

