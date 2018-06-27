10-year-old NBC hit show This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis recently took to social media to confront something many kids are dealing with, haters that cyber bully!

Get Breaking News and Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Chavis states in his video that many people bully him about the gap in his teeth, “I could get my gap fixed. Braces can fix this, but like can you fix your heart though? There are kids out there killing themselves just because of y’a’ll hating and trolling.” Chavis also stated that the comments didn’t really bother him but he was concerned for other children. “If yall kids are watching this, don’t trip. Be who you want to be.” But in our opinion, Chavis said what we think was the best in his entire statement, “Fix your heart, though. For real”

The Latest:

This Is Us Star Lonnie Chavis Confronts Social Media Bullies [VIDEO] was originally published on www.wiznation.com