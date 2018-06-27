CLOSE
Pittsburgh Police Officer Is ‘Celebrating’ The Murder of A 21-Year-Old Rapper

Officer Brian Martin posted his hate on Facebook.

While people are outraged over the fatal shooting of Antwon Rose, a 17-year-old from Pittsburgh, a police officer in the city had the audacity to mock the recent death of an up-and-coming rapper.

On Monday, June 18, one day before Rose died, rapper Jimmy Wopo was killed in a double drive-by shooting. Wopo, whose real name was Travon Smart, was only 21. A Pittsburgh cop thought the death of a young Black man was worthy of celebration on Facebook.

See Also: The Disturbing, Growing Trend of Police Fatally Shooting Suspects In The Back Without Consequence

According to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Officer Brian Martin was on Facebook when someone just as ignorant as him wrote, “People out there protesting for a murderer because he was young n wrote a poem. what about the kid whose death he was involved in? No one protesting for him? Everyone forgot about the wopo murder that quick?

Martin responded with, “Not me. I’m still celebrating.” See below:

The post has been deleted and Martin is reportedly on desk leave.

Martin showing his true colors affirms the narrative that many officers do not care about the lives of Black men. Michael H. Rosfeld, the officer who shot Antwon Rose on June 19, was sworn in just 90 minutes before killing the 17-year-old. Rosfeld also worked for the University of Pittsburgh Police Department from October 2012 until January 2018, but was “dismissed with cause” — the “cause” has not been disclosed. This morning, Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide.

But if a mindset like Brian Martin’s is what exists for Pittsburgh police, it will be a hard fight for justice.

Our condolences to the family and friends of Travon Smart and Antwon Rose.

Pittsburgh Police Officer Is ‘Celebrating’ The Murder of A 21-Year-Old Rapper was originally published on newsone.com

