Why The Delays In Sacramento And Minneapolis After Pittsburgh Moved Swiftly To Charge Officer?

Charges came quickly after an East Pittsburgh Police officer gunned down a Black teenager, which raised questions about the apparent delays in similar police involved shootings in Sacramento and Minneapolis. Politics may be getting in the way of justice.
Allegheny County officials in Pennsylvania announced on Tuesday morning that they had charged Officer Michael Rosfeld with criminal homicide in the June 19 killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose, CBS News Pittsburgh reported.
Rosfeld opened fired on Rose as he ran away after a traffic stop, striking the teenager three times in the back.
Meanwhile, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s office started an independent investigation into the Sacramento police killing of Stephon Clark on March 27. Two officers gunned down Clark, a 22-year-old Black man, in a hail of at least 20 shots on March 18 in his grandmother’s backyard. The cops said they believed he had a weapon, which turned out to be a cellphone.
There are conflicting autopsy reports. The family’s independent investigation concluded that the cops shot Clark eight times—six of the bullets lodging in his back. By contrast, the county coroner’s report said the first bullet struck the front of Clark’s body, which would corroborate the official police account of the shooting.
Still, it’s been more than three months without a decision about a grand jury hearing or charges against the cops.
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert has a troubling history with cases of police shooting Black men. However, there are also question marks and doubts about Becerra. Like Schubert, Becerra is up for election this year. It appears that personal political interest could be getting in the way of a volatile situation. The shooting ignited a storm of demonstrations, as protesters demanded justice for Clark.
Protestors in Minneapolis are once again demanding justice in a high-profile police involved killing of a Black man. Cops shot multiple times at Thurman Blevins, 31, on June 23 as he fled from officers.
Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman, like Becerra and Schubert, is up for election in a volatile situation. Freeman is facing harsh criticism from Black activists who have pointed out that Freeman was quick to indict the Black police officer Mohamed Noor, who in 2017 shot and killed Justine Ruszczyk, a 40-year-old white Australian woman after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault near her home. Noor was charge with third-degree murder.
Yet, Freeman declined to file charges against white officers involved in the 2015 police killing of Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old Black man who was unarmed.
In an election year, it appears that Freeman could be making political calculations to keep his job.
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
43 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 1 of 46
2. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 2 of 46
3. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 3 of 46
4. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 4 of 46
5. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 5 of 46
6. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 6 of 46
7. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 7 of 46
8. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 8 of 46
9. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 9 of 46
10. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 10 of 46
11. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 11 of 46
12. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 12 of 46
13. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 46
14. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 14 of 46
15. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 15 of 46
16. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 16 of 46
17. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 17 of 46
18. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 18 of 46
19. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 19 of 46
20. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 20 of 46
21. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 21 of 46
22. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 22 of 46
23. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 23 of 46
24. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 24 of 46
25. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 25 of 46
26. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 26 of 46
27. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 27 of 46
28. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 28 of 46
29. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 29 of 46
30. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 30 of 46
31. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 31 of 46
32. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 32 of 46
33. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 33 of 46
34. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 34 of 46
35. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 35 of 46
36. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 36 of 46
37. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 37 of 46
38. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 38 of 46
39. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 39 of 46
40. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 40 of 46
41. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 41 of 46
42. Stephon Clark, 2242 of 46
43. Danny Ray Thomas, 3443 of 46
