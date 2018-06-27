Permit Patty Is Now Unemployed Patty

Alison Ettel called the police on an 8-year-old girl for “illegally” selling water and now her life and the company she created in 2015, TreatWell, is falling apart. Several dispensaries have dropped her products and now there is another huge below for Ettel, who has been appropriately named Permit Patty.

CBS Los Angeles reports Ettel “has stepped down as CEO of her cannabis company.” This might be the only smart move Permit Patty has made in weeks. Stepping down could be the only way to save her company, but no word if she will still profit from it.

On the incident, Ettel told The Huffington Post there was “no racial component to it” and she only “pretended” to call the police. She also claimed, “They were screaming about what they were selling. It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, ‘Come and buy my water.’ It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming. I had been putting up with this for hours, and I just snapped.” Yep, she snapped and now she is jobless.

Permit Patty has also been accused of being a drug dealer. Journalist and activist Shaun King wrote on Twitter, “A former employee of Alison Ettel ( # PermitPatty) told me that Ettel sold over $1 million worth of cannabis products without the proper permit. They often joked about being illegal drug dealers.” He continued, “Her products were designed for pets, but were knowingly used for human consumption. Both operations required proper permitting in the State of California, and Alison Ettel made a fortune without the permits anyway.”

It’s a hard fall from ganja grace for Permit Patty. In case you missed it, see her policing the 8-year-old child below:

