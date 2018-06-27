Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Maurette Brown Clark sits down with Baltimore’s own Will McMillan to talk about his new album “My Story” to be released July 20, 2018, plus his new single “Best Thing” and being signed to eOne Nashville.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette! Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisebaltimore

Meet Will McMillan: eOne’s New Gospel Artist From Baltimore [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com