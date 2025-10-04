RHOP Premiere Party Exclusive: Cherry Blossom Beauties Wendy Osefo, Angel Massie & Ashley Darby Dish On Season 10’s Tidal Waves Of Drama

Source: Shannon Finney/ Bravo

The nation’s capital was abuzz as The Real Housewives of Potomac celebrated their milestone 10th season at Vera DC for a soireé that blended fierce fashion, fresh faces, and fearless flair ahead of their Bravo return on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Seen on the scene were the returning Cherry Blossom beauties, including Gizelle Bryant…

Stacey Rusch...

and Keiarna Stewart.

As well as newbie Tia Glover…

and friend of the show, Jassi Rideaux.

Also seen on the scene was newcomer Angel Massie, a Pisces powerhouse married to a former NFL star, who arrived ready to stir the pot.

She told BOSSIP she stood strong this season despite the #RHOP vets trying to haze her.

“Pisces, either you like us or you don’t. We’re not everybody’s cup of tea, which is okay with me,” she teased to Dominique Da Diva. Acknowledging the intensity of joining a seasoned cast, Angel added, “I’m a strong woman… I’m that motherf****r! So come for me if you want.”

Similarly, Ashley Darby showed up defiant to the premiere with similar energy, but about her dating life.

“I am doing laps in the dating pool, and I’m having the absolute time of my life!” the divorcee told Dominique Da Diva for BOSSIP. “There are so many different types of men out there, and women, because you know I date women a little bit too. I’m meeting so many different personalities.” She also joked that she could be someone’s girlfriend or matriarch now considering her age.

“Now that I’m 37, I can date either in the 20s…30s…40s…50s…60s. I’m at this point where everybody is fair game. I can be either your girlfriend or your stepmom!”

Beyond romance, Ashley told BOSSIP that she leaning into her musical talent this season, despite making headlines for a pitchy performance of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly.”

“I’m just getting this confidence back that I didn’t have. I’m gonna have hiccups here and there, but hater’s always gonna hate. And I’m gonna continue to prosper,” said Ashley.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wendy Osefo radiated her signature swag and sophistication, calling on viewers to tune in.

“Hello BOSSIP family, I love y’all! I’m really settling in [as a #RHOP vet], I’m having a good time, it was a great season. BOSSIP family, I’m calling on y’all. Tune in to season 10!”

Between Angel’s audacious ambition, Ashley’s fearless flirtations, and Dr. Wendy scholarly shout out her BOSSIP fam, the #RHOP premiere party delivered season 10 terrificness.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac returns for a landmark Season 10 with a supersized premiere on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Will YOU be watching???

