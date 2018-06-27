CLOSE
National
Home > National

Permit Patty Steps Down from Her Company as CEO

1 reads
Leave a comment
Permit Patty interview on NBC

Source: YouTube screenshot / youtube screenshot

Alison Ettel, better known on the internet as “Permit Patty,” has resigned as the chief executive of her San Francisco cannabis company TreatWell Health, over the backlash from a video that went viral of her calling police on an eight-year-old girl selling water. The move comes after several Bay Area dispensaries began boycotting TreatWell products, and it would seem the company had little choice but to oust Ettel.

Cynthia Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the company, said in a statement that the decision “was not an easy one,” but in the best interest of their patients. “It is Ms. Ettel’s belief that TreatWell, its employees, and patients should not have to suffer because of a situation that occurred in an escalated moment,” Gonzalez said. “And she regrets her part and is remorseful.”

An “escalated moment” seems to be putting it gently, since the video, taken by the girl’s cousin, below, appears to be pretty clear. “Yeah, and illegally selling water without a permit,” she can be heard saying on the phone with the dispatcher. “On my property,” interjects the cousin.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First and Second Picture Courtesy of YouTube

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

54 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Continue reading PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

PHOTOS: Beyonce, Cardi B & More Kill It At Coachella

Permit Patty Steps Down from Her Company as CEO was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 12 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close