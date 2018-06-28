CLOSE
UPDATE: Five Killed, Others Injured in Maryland Newspaper Shooting

(RNN) – A gunman shot and killed at least 5 people at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, MD, on Thursday, Acting Chief William Krampf with Anne Arundel County Police said. Others are “gravely injured.”

Krampf said the building has been secured and the scene has been released to the criminal investigation unit

Police did recover what they think may be an explosive device that has been “taken care of.” Krampf said. “We do not anticipate any more explosive devices.”

The shooter is in custody and being questioned, but isn’t cooperating, according to law enforcement sources.

Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis was in the newsroom when the shooting took place.

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff … all the time. But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless,” he told the Baltimore Sun.

Davis also described the shooting on Twitter.

“A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead,” Davis tweeted.

“Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can’t say much more and don’t want to declare anyone dead, but it’s bad,” he continued in another tweet.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” Davis said.

An intern for the paper first tweeted about the shooting.

“Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis,” said Joshua McKerrow, a photojournalist for the Capital Gazette.

 

