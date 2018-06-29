CLOSE
Missed The I Am Queen Awards? I’ve Got You Covered!(Video)

What a show? The 2018 2nd Annual I AM Queen Awards had the internet on fire. Queens from all over the Queen city gathered at Artsville to celebrate Queendom.

Before the show took place Sunday August 24, 2017 Ohio Media School student Iyanla Miller, greeted and interviewed people as they entered the building. They became an instant celebrity when walking on the purple carpet, which led to the Reclaim Your Throne photobooth. LA Event & Styles made the atmosphere feel royal with purple and gold centerpieces with purple flower petals scattered across the gold table liner.

Alishia Lee & Anthony Frazier presented Art and Naquia Chante one of the nominees performed RNB.

 

There were 14 nominees (Toria Lee, Azizah Nubia, Janelle Hocker, Brittany Long, Jacqueline Cox, Tiffany Michelle Brown, April Smith, Tammy Westmorland, Kimberly Huckleby, Nzingha Byrd, Vaun Mitchell, Angela Rivers and Nailah Edwards,) in the running for 4 categories: Queen of Hearts, Queens of Diamonds, Queen of Spades, and Queen of Clubs. 6 amazing women walked away with an award.

I was also able to award my very first I Am Queen Scholarship to Amari Spencer. Who will be attending Howard University in the fall.

She was also able to award a “Queen of The Year Award” Morgan Owens (not photographed) and an “I Am Queen Living Legend Award” to and Iris Roley.

Finally, Ohio State Representative, Alicia Reece delivered an amazing speech on what being a queen means to her.

The 2nd Annual I Am Queen Awards was a huge success and had an amazing turnout. Make sure to be on the lookout for the awards next year!

Remember that you are Q.U.E.E.N! For more information click HERE.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

 

