Deion Sanders Says He’s “Hurting Like Crazy” and Fears More Blood Clots

Source: Ron Jenkins / Getty

Deion Sanders has never been one to hide the truth, and on Saturday night, the Colorado football coach opened up about another serious health concern. After his team fell 35-21 to TCU in Fort Worth, Sanders revealed that he suspects new blood clots may be forming in his leg.

Sanders, who was visibly uncomfortable during the game, addressed the issue when asked about his condition. He had been spotted sitting down on the sidelines and wearing just one shoe. “I think I got more blood clots,” he admitted. “Cat’s out of the bag, all right? I think I got more blood clots. It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy.”

The 57-year-old Hall of Famer explained that his leg has been throbbing because of poor circulation and said he has a doctor’s appointment scheduled for Monday to determine the severity of the situation. “I’m not getting blood to my legs,” he said. “That’s why my leg is throbbing. Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing.”

This isn’t the first time Sanders has battled blood clot complications. In 2021, while coaching at Jackson State, he was hospitalized for 23 days, underwent multiple surgeries, and eventually had two toes amputated along with parts of his left calf removed. More procedures followed in 2023, before he began his tenure in Colorado.

On top of his circulation issues, Sanders has also been managing another major health battle: bladder cancer. In May, he had his bladder removed after doctors discovered a cancerous tumor. Earlier this season, he spoke candidly about the daily struggles that come with his recovery, including the need to wear adult diapers during games.

Despite all of these challenges, Sanders has continued coaching, never once pointing to his health as an excuse for his team’s struggles. The Buffaloes are currently 2-4 in his third year as head coach, facing questions not just about performance but now also about his ability to stay on the sidelines while dealing with ongoing health concerns.

Sanders noted that blood clots run in his family, which adds to his concern as he faces this latest setback. Still, his openness about his pain and resilience in returning to the field have underscored his determination to keep leading his team, no matter the circumstances.

For now, all eyes are on Sanders’ upcoming medical evaluation. His journey has already shown how tough he is—but his latest health scare serves as another reminder of the steep challenges he continues to face both on and off the field.

Deion Sanders Says He’s “Hurting Like Crazy” and Fears More Blood Clots was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com