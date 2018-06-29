Suspect Who Dragged Lesandro Guzman-Feliz To His Death Claims He Didn’t Know He Would Be Butchered

Kevin Alvarez dragged Lesandro Guzman-Feliz out of the Bronx bodega on the fateful night Guzman was butchered to death, but claims he didn’t know his gang friends were going to slaughter the young teen. “I thought it was just going to be a fight,” the 19-year-old revealed to the NY Daily News in a jailhouse interview.

Alvarez admitted to dragging Guzman out the Cruz and Chiky Grocery store and onto the sidewalk but says he immediately backed away from the melee when he realized his buddies had knives and machetes. Alvarez can be seen backing out the frame as the rest of the men began stabbing Guzman on disturbing surveillance footage.

According to Alvarez, he and the group were in the car when they saw Guzman run into the store. He ran in after him and told him “Come on, we are just going to fight” as he dragged him out onto the sidewalk. He claims the store owner instructed them to take Guzman outside.

Alvarez reportedly just landed a job earlier that day and was allegedly on his way to a party with the members of the Trinitario gang, though he claims he is not apart of the violent group.

“I had just passed the interview before that night when everything happened,” he said. “It had benefits, 401K, paid holidays.”

Alvarez later found out Guzman died. “I cried,” he said. “I made a mistake by being there,” he added. “I thought it was just going to be a fight.” The teen says he has trouble sleeping and fears for his life.

“I’ve never seen something like that before it was traumatic,” he added. “I can’t sleep in here sometimes.”

Alvarez is one of eight suspects who were arrested in the heinous murder. After being charged with four counts of second degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first degree gang assault and first-degree assault, he was brought to Rikers Island, where he says a correction officer threatened to let other inmates beat him up. “I’ll leave the door open (so other inmates could attack him),” he said.

“I don’t get scared. I was in the military, but I was so scared. People think I’m a monster. They want me dead, they want me gone.”

Guzman was laid to rest by his community in a memorial service at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church on Wednesday.

