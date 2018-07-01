CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Maxine Waters Invites Any And All Smoke After Trump’s Tweets

“If you shoot me, you better shoot straight.”

0 reads
Leave a comment
2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Auntie Maxine Waters had time to address the cowards who have been threatening her life at an immigration rally Saturday.

After 45 sicked his alt-right idiots on her , Waters told the crowd at Los Angeles’ Families Belong Together rally that she has “no fear” and is “in this fight.”

“And I know that there are those who are talking about censuring me, talking about kicking me out of Congress, talking about shooting me, talking about hanging me. All I have to say is this: If you shoot me, you better shoot straight. There’s nothing like a wounded animal.” – U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

On Wednesday, 45 mentioned Auntie Max on Twitter (didn’t @ her though), saying her “crazy rants” have made her the unhinged FACE of the Democratic Party.”

Maxine Waters Invites Any And All Smoke After Trump’s Tweets was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Maxine Waters Invites Any And All Smoke After Trump’s Tweets

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close