LeBron James Inks $154M Deal With The Lakers

Looks like LeBron is taking his talents to California…
LeBron James has just signed a $154 million four year deal with the Los Angels Lakers. James agency group, Klutch Sports, tweeted out the news.
40 Iconic Images Of LeBron James As a Cleveland Cavalier
40 Iconic Images Of LeBron James As a Cleveland Cavalier
