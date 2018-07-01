CLOSE
National
Home > National

We Don’t Trust You! Protesters Demand Independent Investigation Into Police Tasing Of Unarmed Black Man

A “self-investigation” is unacceptable, a community leader told protesters.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace was expected to hold a news conference on Monday to discuss next steps in a police tasing of an unarmed Black man in the Pennsylvania city. An official investigation started on Thursday, Sorace announced previously. However, protesters don’t trust an internal review.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Investigating Police Tasing Of Unarmed Black Man Who Was Sitting On A Curb

About 200 people rallied Friday night at the Lancaster County Courthouse to protest what appeared in a video of the incident to be blatant police excessive use of force, Lancasteronline.com reported.

“Self-investigations are never going to yield a genuinely objective result,” community advocate Kevin Ressler who spoke at the rally told the news outlet.

A bystander recorded a cell phone video, which received more than 2.6 million views by Sunday, of the encounter on Thursday between Officer Philip Bernot and Sean D. Williams. It shows Williams, 27, sitting on the curb while Bernot orders him to straighten his legs. He puts his legs out, then pulls them back in before the offer deploys his Taser. The police had responded to a call about a disturbance involving Williams, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Williams attended the rally and explained that he couldn’t follow the officers instructions because he was speaking too fast. “If that was a gun, my son would have been dead,” his mother, Dana York, stated.

Watching the video made Sorace upset and created “great concern,” she said Thursday in a Facebook video.

Several speakers at the rally called for the officer’s suspension. They’re also urging city officials to create a civilian review board and to hold a community meeting with the police.

“As an elected official, here’s my promise. We are going to get this right — and you are going to make sure of it,” City Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El vowed to the crowd.

SEE ALSO:

Black Man Nearly Shot And Killed After T-Mobile Employees Call The Police

White Man Drove Car Through Group Of Protesters For Antwon Rose

Democratic National Convention

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

18 photos Launch gallery

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

We Don’t Trust You! Protesters Demand Independent Investigation Into Police Tasing Of Unarmed Black Man was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close