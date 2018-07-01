Twitter Users Cheer Maxine Waters’ Courage After She Dared Trump Supporters To Shoot Her

Scores of Twitter users are giving California’s Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters a huge thumbs-up for daring the president’s supporters to shoot her in an escalating dispute with Donald Trump.

“Shoot straight because there’s nothing like a wounded animal,” she said boldly on Saturday at an immigration rally in Los Angeles.

Waters has been criticizing the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy, which received nearly global condemnation for separating migrant children from their parents. In the latest chapter of their war of words, the president issued a thinly veiled threat in response to comments Waters made earlier.

Here’s how the congresswoman fired back:

'If you shoot me, you better shoot straight. There's nothing like a wounded animal.' — Rep. Maxine Waters had a powerful message for those threatening her #FamiliesBelongTogetherMarch pic.twitter.com/yvLQqbVLKr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 1, 2018

Here’s what some folks are saying on social media:

Fearless Maxine Waters responds to death threats: “People talking about wanting get me out of office, to shoot me, to hang me. Well if you shoot me you better shoot straight. Because there’s nothing like a wounded animal.” RETWEET if you stand in support with Maxine! pic.twitter.com/MyiSm1qR2q — BLACK LIVES (@Official_BLM) July 1, 2018

Maxine Waters is a hero! She has inspired me to vote in November. Impeach 45!! — Dezzy (@DColeworld) July 1, 2018

How come no ones written a rap song about Maxine Waters yet? There should be like 50 by now. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) July 1, 2018

People are criticizing Maxine Waters for saying we should Impeach 45. Between his obstruction, collusion, emoluments, money laundering, bribes, hush money, and blatant racism, we should be criticizing anyone who isn't saying we should Impeach 45. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) July 1, 2018

Schumer kissing up 2 Trump & his voters is un-American. Maxine Waters is standing up/fighting 4 us like you R supposed to be doing. If u cant fight 4/with us plz shut the hell up! — Babbie (@BSCWatson) July 1, 2018

President Trump ended the family separation policy on June 20 in response to uproar, but scores of migrant parents still don’t know where U.S. authorities are housing their children. Opponents of Trump’s harsh policy rallied nationwide in “Families Belong Together” marches on Saturday.

Waters had called for opponents of Trump’s immigration policy to harass members of his administration after two of them, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, were respectively jeered and asked to leave restaurants in separate incidents over the policy.

Trump inaccurately claimed that Waters called for physically harm to his supporters, adding “be careful what you wish for Max!”

“I did not call for harm for anybody, the President lied again,” Waters responded on MSNBC.

" I did not call for harm for anybody, the President lied again."@RepMaxineWaters is asked by @chrislhayes if she was calling for physical harm to be done to Trump supporters.#inners pic.twitter.com/jpVtxdnFhy — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 26, 2018

Waters was forced to cancel a pair of events in Alabama and Texas this week after death threats. Nevertheless, the congresswoman is doubling down on her opposition to the president’s immigration policy and calling for his impeachment.

In October, Waters led approximate 4,000 attendees at the Women’s Convention in Detroit with the rallying cry: “Impeach 45!”

“Donald Trump is the most dishonorable and despicable human being to ever serve in the office of the president,” Waters said, urging the women to take leadership roles in the resistance movement. “This is a man with no good values, no good intentions and no good respect.”

