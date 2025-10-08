Listen Live
13-Year-Old Injured After Being Struck In Liberty Township

13-Year-Old Injured After Being Struck In Liberty Township Crosswalk

Published on October 8, 2025

13-Year-Old Critically Injured After Being Struck in Liberty Township Crosswalk

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Liberty Township, Ohio.

Authorities say the boy, identified as Bobby Mbuagbaw, was struck by a 92-year-old man driving an SUV while walking in a crosswalk. The incident occurred near a busy intersection, leaving the young teen with severe injuries.

Bobby was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains in the intensive care unit. A GoFundMe page has been created to help support his ongoing medical expenses and assist his family during this difficult time.

This marks the second serious pedestrian accident involving a Lakota student in a Liberty Township crosswalk within the last 17 months, raising renewed concerns about pedestrian safety in the area.

