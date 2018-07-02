R.I.P. CDs: Best Buy Is Giving The Music Format The Boot

The store was set to end CD sales on July 1 since sales for the music playing platform were dwindling over the years.
Ironically, Best Buy will continue to sell vinyl for at least two years. The format, which CDs were originally supposed to replace, has found a resurgence in popularity in recent years. According to CBS Los Angles, vinyl sales at Best Buy are at a 27-year high.
But either way, that doesn’t distract from the fact that a favorite past time for many is reaching its end.
Goodbye to CD wallets that were essential for any car travel.
Gone is the feeling of carefully removing a crisp CD for a first spin in the CD player.
It’s been real CDs at Best Buy.
Hopefully, Amazon won’t ruin spirits by discontinuing CDs too. Target and Walmart are still selling the format as well.
Today, streaming is dominating the music industry with revenues from streaming services accounting for 62% of the total market in the first half of 2017. Physical sales, which include CDs and vinyl albums, made up 16% of overall revenues, according to an RIAA report. Revenues from shipments of CDs were down 3% to $431 million. Meanwhile, vinyl went up 3% to $182 million.
So yea, once again, vinyl is kind of winning in a sense.
But who knows, maybe 10 years from now, CDs will make a comeback like vinyl.
Only time will tell.
Until then, make sure your streaming payments are on time!