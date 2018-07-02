News of LeBron James‘ trade to the Lakers broke on Sunday night, and the frenzy that followed is exactly what one might expect after such a huge move.

With the biggest superstar in the NBA going to the most glamorized team in the league, one of the first things everyone thought about was just how much ticket prices were going to be–and someone already proved just how expensive Lakers games are going to be for the next 4 years.

People on Twitter went crazy over a tweet from ESPN Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell, who reported on what someone paid for 4 Lakers season tickets on StubHub….

A whopping $188,781. What’s even crazier about that is that they aren’t even floor seats, and they don’t include playoff tickets…..yikes.

$188,781: What a person just paid for four Lakers season tickets on StubHub, including fees. Tickets are in the lower bowl one section off center 16 rows up. DOES NOT INCLUDE PLAYOFF TICKETS. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 2, 2018

So there you have it. If you want some season tickets for LeBron’s inaugural Lakers season, it’s going to cost you. A lot.

Here’s How Much Someone Paid For Lakers Season Tickets Following News Of LeBron’s Move was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3: