CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony

The couple celebrated 10 years of marriage with a beautiful vow renewal ceremony.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose’s love story is a complicated one. It’s a partnership filled with hit records, TV shows, music, a 6-year-jail stint, and unconditional commitment.

The pair renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage in a “small, intimate setting.” Remy revealed her gorgeous ceremony dress with this loving message to her hubby:

“I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you.”

 

This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life…thank you Husband, u always make me happy 💍 #BlackloveForever #MeetTheMackies #RemAndPap #RemyMa #RemyMafia

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

Papoose penned a similarly loving ode to his wife, explaining he still, “worships the ground she walks on.”

“I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner,” Papoose wrote on his Instagram post.

 

Remy’s gown was designed by Karen Sabag and paired with Sophia Webster shoes.

Congrats again!

RELATED LINKS

Remy Ma’s Little Sister Allegedly Shoots Up Car And Runs Over Bleeding Victim

Remy Ma Reportedly Split Ways With Manager Vincent Herbert

A Merry Mackie Holiday: Remy Ma And Papoose To Star In Their Own VH1 Special

Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close