Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony

Rappers Remy Ma and Papoose’s love story is a complicated one. It’s a partnership filled with hit records, TV shows, music, a 6-year-jail stint, and unconditional commitment.
The pair renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage in a “small, intimate setting.” Remy revealed her gorgeous ceremony dress with this loving message to her hubby:
“I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you.”
This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life…thank you Husband, u always make me happy 💍 #BlackloveForever #MeetTheMackies #RemAndPap #RemyMa #RemyMafia
Papoose penned a similarly loving ode to his wife, explaining he still, “worships the ground she walks on.”
“I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner,” Papoose wrote on his Instagram post.
Was very important for me to renew my wedding vows with my #queen Our marriage has been the best 10 years of my life! Needed to reassure her that I still worship the ground she walks on. I would advise all married couples to do it! It’s a reminder of the obligations, loyalty, love & respect u owe to your partner. #blacklove 24
Remy’s gown was designed by Karen Sabag and paired with Sophia Webster shoes.
Congrats again!
RELATED LINKS
Remy Ma’s Little Sister Allegedly Shoots Up Car And Runs Over Bleeding Victim
Remy Ma Reportedly Split Ways With Manager Vincent Herbert
A Merry Mackie Holiday: Remy Ma And Papoose To Star In Their Own VH1 Special
Remy Ma & Papoose Renew Vows In Romantic Ceremony was originally published on hellobeautiful.com