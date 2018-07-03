CLOSE
Roll Switch: This Picture Of A Breastfeeding Father Captivates The Internet

A nursing device changes the game.

A Wisconsin couple found themselves switching roles in a major way when their new baby arrived.

According to CBS News, Maxamillian and April Neubauer just welcomed their baby girl Rosalia, but unfortunately April wasn’t able to breastfeed her immediately after birth. April had an emergency C-section and multiple seizures while delivering Rosalia, so by the time she was taken to intensive care to recover, she was unable to breastfeed.

However, her husband was here for the challenge. A nurse suggested a supplementary nursing system where the dad would try a breastfeeding device. It uses a fake nipple shield, feeding tube, a syringe and some formula to get the baby the nourishment they need.

The nurse who suggested the device, Cybil Martin-Dennehy, said it’s been used with “adoptive moms, moms whose babies require additional supplementation, or for moms who have flat or inverted nipples.”

Maxamillian was the first dad she got to use the device. “I said, ‘Well, I’m already shirtless, and I’ll try just about anything once.’ Everyone got pretty excited and went for it,” Maxamillion said.

When Rosalia was held to her dad’s nipple, she latched onto the device right away. Ironically, this all happened under Maxamillian’s tattoo which reads “Mom.”

A picture was captured of the moment and it went viral once it was posted on Facebook. Maxamillian was a great sport about the whole situation and his wife will soon take over breastfeeding once she’s recovered.

Meanwhile, nurse Martin-Dennehy hopes the image will help more fathers become comfortable with breastfeeding if they’re needed. “I love my job and am passionate about breastfeeding, and I hope it encourages other healthcare providers to recognize the role that dads play in the breastfeeding journey. Maybe even more so now!” she said.

Papas out there…

If it’s your time to switch roles, are you up for the challenge?

