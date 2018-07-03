CLOSE
Prostate Cancer Prevention: Common Foods That Can Lower Your Risk

Written by Destinee Clowe

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men, but research shows a diet rich in the right kinds of vegetables and fruits can lower men’s risk of getting the disease.

The prostate is a gland located in the male reproductive system, and its primary function is to produce semen that transports sperm. One of the best ways to avoid prostate cancer and many other illnesses is to incorporate a healthy diet that is comprised of fruits and vegetables that supply important nutrients to your body.

Many people are unaware that the most common health remedies for the human body can be found in the kitchen. For example, researchers report one of the most common foods that can help to lower your risk of cancer are cruciferous vegetables. While that name may be unfamiliar to some, cruciferous vegetables are very familiar. They consist of kale, Brussel sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach and many other green vegetables. These super green foods provide a chemical known as DIM, which combats enzymes that work to contribute to the growth of cancer cells.

Tomatoes are another super food in the fight against cancer. Certified family physician and medical doctor, Joel Fuhrman, a New York Times best-selling author and expert on nutrition and natural healing, advised that adding more cooked tomatoes to your diet can help to lower the risk of developing prostate cancer. Fuhrman stated, “several studies revealed that those who consumed the most tomato-based foods reduced their total risks of prostate cancer by 35-percent and their risk of advanced prostate cancer by 50 percent.” Antioxidants such as lycopene, which are found in tomatoes, protect against cell damage usually caused by cancer. According to Fuhrman cooked tomatoes are preferred because they contain higher levels of lycopene than raw tomatoes. Other fruits that contain lycopene include: mangoes, watermelon, and guavas.

Vitamin D is also a popular nutrient in the fight against cancer. You can increase your vitamin D intake by taking supplements. The American Chemical Society stated that vitamin D supplements are beneficial to your health because they can “slow down/reverse the progression of less aggressive, or low-grade, prostate tumors.” Supplements are a quick way to

obtain the recommended amount of nutrients to keep your body healthy and are especially recommended for those who have a low nutrient deficiency.

SOURCES: https://prostate.net/articles/12-natural-prostate-cancer-killers/

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/prostate-cancer/in-depth/prostate-cancer-prevention/art-20045641

https://www.drfuhrman.com/library/eat-to-live-blog/57/10-strategies-to-prevent-prostate-cancer

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-28950093

https://www.everydayhealth.com/prostate-cancer/best-and-worst-foods.aspx

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/03/150322080155.htm

TWEETS:

Cooked tomatoes are better to eat than raw tomatoes to help lower your risks of prostate cancer. #REPRESENTMENSHEALTH

Low on nutrients? Take vitamin D supplements to help give your body the nutrients it needs! #REPRESENTMENSHEALTH

Did you know that prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men? #TheMoreYouKnow #REPRESENTMENSHEALTH

Photos
