BASE LEVEL: K Goddess Has Big Dreams For Big Bank Rolls

K Goddess is a Brownsville rapper on the come up.

K Goddess

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Kemiyyah Parker-Washington, but I only go by “Kemiyyah Washington” Other Than That “KGODDESS”

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY (Brownsville)

Musical Influences: Notorious B.I.G, Lil’ Kim, and every female in Hip Hop

Biggest Break Thus Far: Performing live at the official NYC watch party for the kick-off of the latest season of VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta.

How Do You Describe Your Sound? It’s real! The storytelling aspect is what sets it apart, the emotion I’m sharing, the struggle and the pleasure too, it’s all me putting it out there as a component of my artistry.

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? I wouldn’t want anyone in the entertainment dead or alive to be my parent.. I’m fine with the struggle I’ve been through in the sense of support. As far as someone who has inspired me, someone I look up to… fellow Brooklynite Lil’ Kim.

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? A message.. I want fans to feel my pain and understand my growth!

What’s next? I’m open to seeing where touring takes me, and of course have my sights set on Billboard and making some big money too.

Follow K Goddess, here.

Photos
