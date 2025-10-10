Listen Live
Halle Bailey Announces Debut Album Love? or Something Like It

Published on October 10, 2025

Project Pit's Maternal Health Summit Honors Halle Bailey And Faith Evans
Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Halle Bailey Announces Debut Album Love? or Something Like It

Grammy-nominated singer and actress Halle Bailey, known mononymously as Halle, is officially stepping into her solo era.

Her highly anticipated debut album, Love? or Something Like It, is set to arrive October 24 via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records.

The announcement came Wednesday (Oct. 8) with a heartfelt post to her 9.1 million Instagram followers.

‘love? or something like it’ — my debut album. a story of first love, heartbreak, and everything that comes after. out 10/24. this one means everything to me,” Halle wrote, alongside a cinematic teaser for the project.

In the 30-second clip, Halle narrates a dreamy prologue:

“Once upon a time, there was a young girl that believed in love… All she ever wanted in life was to find the truest form of love. Was that ever possible?”

Since her 2023 breakout single “Angel,” Halle has dropped a string of emotional records including “In Your Hands,” “Because I Love You,” “Back and Forth,” and most recently, “Braveface,” co-written with RAYE.

The latter, released this past June, reflects her evolving mindset since becoming a mother.

While a full tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, Love? or Something Like It is expected to showcase Halle’s signature mix of raw emotion, ethereal vocals, and storytelling — a perfect continuation of the legacy she built alongside her sister Chlöe in Chloe x Halle.

The album follows two years after Chlöe’s 2023 debut In Pieces, and fans are eager to see how Halle’s solo artistry blossoms in its own light.

Halle Bailey Announces Debut Album Love? or Something Like It  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

