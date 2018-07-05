Even The Lawyer Representing Meek’s Mill Corrupt Judge Thinks She’s Wrong: ‘F***ing Awful’

Common Pleas Court Judge Genece E. Brinkley is arguably one of the most despised people in Philadelphia — even her own attorney allegedly thinks she is “f***ing awful.”

Brinkley is refusing to grant Meek Mill a new trial, despite a recommendation from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and proof that his arresting officer had credibility issues. In addition, she has refused to remove herself from the trial, regardless of several attempts from Meek’s attorney. After being dragged for months in the press, Brinkley hired a lawyer because she claimed Meek was “defaming” her. Allegedly, she extorted Meek for personal favors — she reportedly wanted him to create a song in her honor, and when he declined, he received a harsher sentence. Brinkley claims this was a lie, but her lawyer isn’t even on her side.

According to Philly.com, “Inadvertently speaking into a live microphone after he was interviewed recently by a documentary film crew, attorney A. Charles Peruto Jr. said he felt he was on the wrong side of justice in representing Brinkley, who has presided over Mill’s case for more than a decade despite appeals seeking her recusal.”

The site continued, “If he were the judge in this case, he would have granted a new trial, he says on the tape. ‘Prosecution and defense agree — goodbye. She looks ‘f***ing awful,’ Peruto can be heard saying.”

Well, damn. If her own attorney thinks you are “awful” — and it’s caught on tape — maybe that is sign from the universe to remove yourself from the case.

Peruto, probably still trying to keep that check, told Philly.com, “If I said something off the record, it should not be on the transcript.” He claims he didn’t make the comment “on the record.” The Philadelphia Inquirer also heard the audio. Although the audio hasn’t been released, this is just another example of how the criminal justice system can be used for personal vendettas rather than justice.

To refresh your memory, the 31-year-old rapper has been on probation since he was 21 years old after he was convicted on gun and drug charges. On November 6, Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation after a fight at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in March 2017 and reckless endangerment for riding a dirt bike in New York City in August.

Mill served five months in prison before the state Supreme Court ordered his release. It isn’t immediately clear how or if Brinkley denying the request for a new trial will affect his freedom.

