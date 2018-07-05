CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

A Man In Canada Called 911 Over His McDonald’s Order Getting Cold

Well that sure escalated quickly...

4 reads
Leave a comment
McDonald's Asks Meat Suppliers To Alter Use Of Antibiotics

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Police in Hamilton, Ontario, are reminding the public that a cold burger is not an emergency.

This seems like a pretty obvious truth, but a man recently called 911 on Sunday to report that he’d received a cold hamburger and fries after ordering them through Uber Eats….yes, seriously.

Officers were called to a McDonald’s in the city Sunday by an “irate” customer who received a cold hamburger and fries, according to service spokesperson Jackie Penman. It wasn’t clear whether the restaurant or food delivery service was to blame for the not-so-fast food, but the unsatisfied customer was reminded a cold meal was no reason for an emergency response.

Penman said frivolous calls to police are more common than most people might think, so the McDonald’s mixup actually serves as a good lesson for those unfamiliar. “Calling 911 with nuisance calls ties up our lines and makes it difficult for people with serious emergencies to get through to dispatchers,” she said. “The system is meant for life and death emergencies.”

A Man In Canada Called 911 Over His McDonald’s Order Getting Cold was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading A Man In Canada Called 911 Over His McDonald’s Order Getting Cold

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close