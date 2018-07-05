CLOSE
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Baby Girl Probably Has A Better Sneaker Collection Than You

Pretty impressive for a 5-month-old

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

Source: Bob Levey / Getty

Celebrity babies having insane shoe collections isn’t exactly a new concept, so it’s no surprise that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner‘s child has some heat of her own in her not-so-little closet.

The two welcomed their baby daughter Stormi Webster into the world only five months ago, but the little one already owns more shoes than most of us regular folk. Jenner showed off the impressive collection via her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

The youngest Webster has some heat in her closet, which includes Giuseppe Zanotti’s, Gucci flats and black cement Air Jordan 3’s. Daily Mail estimates the total value of the collection to be around $22,000…even though the baby is still months away from even taking her first steps.

Kylie narrates the video saying, “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers. So, I’m about to see if she likes shoes. Too cute.”

While showing the collection, Jenner says that her better half is the one who selected the basketball shoes. The rapper has released multiple collaborations with Nike, so it’s probably not too hard for him to get ahold of some cute baby sneakers.

Check out Kylie showing off her baby’s crazy shoe collection below.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Baby Girl Probably Has A Better Sneaker Collection Than You was originally published on globalgrind.com

