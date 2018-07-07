CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

#BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social Media Moments

A look back after the couple’s big announcement this week.

1 reads
Leave a comment
106 & Park Live

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

Remy Ma and Papoose are one of hip-hop’s elite couples. The way they match each other’s fly, their unorthodox story, and genuine displays of the love they share always makes them #Relationshipgoals.

The couple has been very open about their heartbreaking struggles with conceiving a child in the past. However, after a year of Remy slimming down and committing to a healthier lifestyle the couple has announced they are 4 months pregnant this week.

The announcement came during the couple’s beautiful vow renewal ceremony with their family and friends.

Oh yea…& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe – with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes – DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie – music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez – amazing photos @kaydtv – captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @2dtent_dakidraye -bbq’ing all the food😋 @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt – “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia

A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on

#TheMackies have been solid for 10 years. The couple first tied the knot in a courthouse moments before Remy was sentenced to spend eight years in jail for shooting a thief during a fight.

After serving seven years of her sentence, Papoose was still right by her side when Remy was released in 2014.

Despite their time away from each other, the pressures of being a couple in the spotlight, and infertility issues… their bond still seems stronger than ever.

Click through to see Elyse.NC’s social album that proves Remy & Papoose will forever be #BlackLove goals.

#BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social Media Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading #BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social Media Moments

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close