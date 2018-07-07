BlackLoveGoals: Remy Ma & Papoose’s Most Romantic Social Media Moments

Remy Ma and Papoose are one of hip-hop’s elite couples. The way they match each other’s fly, their unorthodox story, and genuine displays of the love they share always makes them #Relationshipgoals.
The couple has been very open about their heartbreaking struggles with conceiving a child in the past. However, after a year of Remy slimming down and committing to a healthier lifestyle the couple has announced they are 4 months pregnant this week.
The announcement came during the couple’s beautiful vow renewal ceremony with their family and friends.
Oh yea…& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe – with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes – DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie – music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez – amazing photos @kaydtv – captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @2dtent_dakidraye -bbq’ing all the food😋 @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt – “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia
#TheMackies have been solid for 10 years. The couple first tied the knot in a courthouse moments before Remy was sentenced to spend eight years in jail for shooting a thief during a fight.
After serving seven years of her sentence, Papoose was still right by her side when Remy was released in 2014.
Despite their time away from each other, the pressures of being a couple in the spotlight, and infertility issues… their bond still seems stronger than ever.
