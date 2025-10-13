Listen Live
Sports

Bengals Show Signs of Life Despite Tough Loss

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
NFL: OCT 12 Bengals at Packers
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Bengals Show Signs of Life Despite Tough Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough challenge against the AFC North–leading Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Early on, the offense struggled to find its rhythm, but the second half told a different story.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco began to settle in, displaying the poise and leadership that have defined his career. His growing chemistry with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase sparked several highlight-worthy plays, giving Bengals fans a glimpse of what this offense could become.

Despite the late surge, Cincinnati ultimately fell short — following a similar pattern from their previous game against the Packers. Still, there’s a growing sense of optimism in the locker room. With Flacco under center and Chase heating up, the Bengals believe their best football is yet to come.

As they prepare for their next divisional matchup, the focus is on building momentum, tightening execution, and turning those flashes of potential into four full quarters of winning football.

Related Tags

Bengals Cincinnati Bengals

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Addresses Viral Reaction to Muni Long Performing Her Song

8 Items
Music

Marking the Calendar: Iconic R&B and Hip-Hop Songs About Dates

Entertainment

White House Lashes Out at Ariana Grande After She Called Out Trump

Entertainment

Young Thug Admits He Only Brushes His Teeth Once a Week

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close