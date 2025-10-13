Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Bengals Show Signs of Life Despite Tough Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals faced a tough challenge against the AFC North–leading Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Early on, the offense struggled to find its rhythm, but the second half told a different story.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco began to settle in, displaying the poise and leadership that have defined his career. His growing chemistry with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase sparked several highlight-worthy plays, giving Bengals fans a glimpse of what this offense could become.

Despite the late surge, Cincinnati ultimately fell short — following a similar pattern from their previous game against the Packers. Still, there’s a growing sense of optimism in the locker room. With Flacco under center and Chase heating up, the Bengals believe their best football is yet to come.

As they prepare for their next divisional matchup, the focus is on building momentum, tightening execution, and turning those flashes of potential into four full quarters of winning football.