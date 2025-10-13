Listen Live
News

CPS to Open Secure Sleep Lot for Homeless Families

Published on October 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Water from the road is absorbed through the gaps in the curb and the slope of the asphalt towards the edge. Perennial flower beds absorb water for growth. Mulching with gravel
Source: beekeepx / Getty

Cincinnati Public Schools is taking a new approach to support families without stable housing. Starting next spring, one of the parking lots at William Howard Taft Elementary will be converted into a safe overnight lot for families who are currently living in their cars.

MORE: The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

The district says it’s addressing a growing need. More than 300 CPS students don’t have a place to sleep each night, many spending nights in parking lots or on the move. Project Connect Program Manager Rebeka Beach says she’s watched student homelessness climb steadily over the past 15 years.

“Every year we have just been seeking additional funding because of the need. The need just continues to grow,” Beach said. “We don’t want any child to have nowhere to go.”

The secure lot will start with 12 designated spaces and will be fully fenced, locked, and monitored by security overnight. Families will receive sleep kits stocked with blankets, pillows, and window covers for privacy. They’ll also have access to bathrooms, meals on certain nights, and charging stations for phones.

Beach says the goal is to give students some stability so they can rest and be ready for school.

“We want to make sure our students’ basic needs are met so that they’re positioned to learn. Because if a child goes to school hungry or they haven’t slept, or they don’t feel clean and they have not had, had access to shower and get ready for school, they’re just not positioned to learn in the same way as their peers.”

MORE: Will Ohio Ban THC-Infused Drinks? Retailers Rush to Clear Shelves

The safe sleep lot will also help outreach workers connect with families and move them more quickly into shelters or housing. CPS modeled the concept after similar programs in California, making it the first district in the country to implement this kind of initiative.

The district expects the lot to open by March 2026.


CPS to Open Secure Sleep Lot for Homeless Families  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Celebrity

See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Addresses Viral Reaction to Muni Long Performing Her Song

8 Items
Music

Marking the Calendar: Iconic R&B and Hip-Hop Songs About Dates

Entertainment

White House Lashes Out at Ariana Grande After She Called Out Trump

Entertainment

Young Thug Admits He Only Brushes His Teeth Once a Week

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close