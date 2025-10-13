Listen Live
New Ohio Bill Would Let Pregnant Women Use Accessible Parking Spaces

Published on October 13, 2025

Handicapped/accessible parking sign
Source: Joey Kotfica / Getty

Ohio lawmakers are pushing to make life a bit easier for expectant mothers. A new proposal, House Bill 450, would allow pregnant women to apply for temporary accessible parking placards during pregnancy.

Introduced by Reps. Heidi Workman (R-Rootstown) and Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) on September 15th, the bill would give pregnant women the option to apply for a removable windshield placard through the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. The permit would cost $8, last up to one year, and could be requested at any stage of pregnancy.

MORE: ‘Castle of Tomorrow’: Revamped, AI-Powered White Castle Opens in Columbus

“This is a commonsense way to take care of pregnant mothers, and it makes it easier for mothers trying to maneuver daily life with a newborn,” Mathews said.

To qualify, applicants would need to submit medical confirmation of pregnancy and their due date from a healthcare provider. The BMV would also be responsible for setting the design and specifications for the new decal.

Currently, the state offers three types of handicap placards for residents with mobility-related disabilities (standard, temporary, and permanent) with costs ranging from $5 to $15. Temporary tags are valid for up to six months and are only available in cases of complicated pregnancies.

MORE: The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

HB 450 would extend that access to all pregnant women, not just those with medical complications.

While pregnancy isn’t classified as a disability, lawmakers behind the bill note that many women face symptoms that make walking long distances challenging.

The measure has been assigned to the House Children and Human Services Committee, where it awaits its first hearing.


New Ohio Bill Would Let Pregnant Women Use Accessible Parking Spaces  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

