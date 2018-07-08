CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Several Young Soccer Players Rescued After 2 Weeks In Thailand Cave

0 reads
Leave a comment
DOUNIAMAG-THAILAND-WEATHER-ACCIDENT-CHILDREN-CAVE

Source: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / Getty

Members of a Thailand youth soccer team have been rescued from a cave.

The extraction began hours after 18 divers began their operation to free the 12 boys and their soccer coach, who has been trapped in the flooded cavern more than two weeks. After they are rescued they will be taken to a field Hospital set up near the cave.

Donald Trump on Twitter said that the U.S. is working closely with Thailand to help in their rescue efforts

From Fox News:

“A group of 18 divers — 13 foreign and five Thai — began the operation at 10 a.m. Sunday local time to bring the 13 people out of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province after the area saw mild weather and falling water levels in the cave. “

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game on June 23.

News Source: Fox News

Video Source: The Guardian

Several Young Soccer Players Rescued After 2 Weeks In Thailand Cave was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Several Young Soccer Players Rescued After 2 Weeks In Thailand Cave

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close