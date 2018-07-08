Members of a Thailand youth soccer team have been rescued from a cave.

The extraction began hours after 18 divers began their operation to free the 12 boys and their soccer coach, who has been trapped in the flooded cavern more than two weeks. After they are rescued they will be taken to a field Hospital set up near the cave.

Donald Trump on Twitter said that the U.S. is working closely with Thailand to help in their rescue efforts

The U.S. is working very closely with the Government of Thailand to help get all of the children out of the cave and to safety. Very brave and talented people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2018

From Fox News:

“A group of 18 divers — 13 foreign and five Thai — began the operation at 10 a.m. Sunday local time to bring the 13 people out of the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in Chiang Rai province after the area saw mild weather and falling water levels in the cave. “

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game on June 23.

News Source: Fox News

Video Source: The Guardian

Several Young Soccer Players Rescued After 2 Weeks In Thailand Cave was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3: