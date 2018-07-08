Indiana’s Black Attorney General Who Criticized NFL Players’ Protest Declines To Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Indiana’s attorney general rejected calls to resign over sexual harassment allegations.

Attorney General Curtis Hill, who is African-American, denied accusations on Friday of groping four women at a bar in March, reasserting his innocence while calling for a “thorough investigation into the claims against him,” the Indianapolis Star reported.

“I now stand falsely accused of some of the same crimes I spent 28 years prosecuting,” he said in a Twitter post, emphasizing that the “allegations against me are vicious and false.”

Attorney General Curtis Hill seeks thorough investigation of accusations against him. pic.twitter.com/AaI2gXsQ6B — Curtis T. Hill, Jr. (@AGCurtisHill) July 6, 2018

Hill, a Republican, allegedly grabbed a female lawmaker’s rear end, during a gathering to celebrate the end of the legislative session. Another legislative staffer said Hill groped her from behind as she tried to remove his hand. A third woman, who is also a legislative employee, said Hill hugged her. The fourth woman, also a staffer, accused Hill of rubbing her back.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus added their voices Friday to Republican state leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, who urged Hill to step down.

Hill is Indiana’s “top law enforcement official,” the caucus underscored in a statement, adding that the person serving as attorney general must be trustworthy.

“We want our staff and women legislators to feel comfortable in the Statehouse. They should not be subjected to the kind of unacceptable behavior that has been described in recent days,” the statement continued.

4 women allege Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill touched them inappropriately at bar https://t.co/ybYSa1gJDc pic.twitter.com/TGwo4gGevM — IndyStar (@indystar) July 2, 2018

In October, Hill appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends to criticize the NFL players’ protest, in which the athletes kneel during the national anthem to call attention to injustice in the criminal justice system, particularly police killings of unarmed Black men.

He commented that Black people murdered more than 6,000 other African-Americans in 2015, compared to the 259 police shootings of Blacks that same year.

“In terms of protesting the issue of Black lives lost,” Hill said, “one of the most dramatically difficult things to fathom in this country is the amount of lives lost — Black lives lost — as a result of Black-on-Black violence.”

