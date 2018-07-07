White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For His Right To Vote: ‘How Many Different Mothers Do Your Kids Have?’

On June 14, Erwin Jones, who served five years for a felony conviction, stood before Gov. Rick Scott and the Cabinet, sitting as the Executive Clemency Board, in Tallahassee, Florida to get back his right to vote, sit on a jury, or run for public office. Instead, he was asked by a white state official how many different mothers do his kids have, according to Florida Phoenix.

SEE ALSO: White Man Ran The Biggest ‘Black Lives Matter’ Facebook Page And Profited Over Six Figures

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis asked Jones, “How many different mothers to those children [there are]?” This question was obviously inappropriate and had nothing to do with Jones’ ability to vote. Another person who was seeking clemency was asked if he attended church or not.

Richard Greenberg, a Tallahassee attorney told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t think I’ve heard anyone else ask that question. It seems totally irrelevant,” Greenberg said.

Clearly, giving someone their right to vote is political and Patronis is running for reelection. Florida Phoenix reports, “An estimated 1.7 million people cannot vote in Florida, and more than one in five of those people are African-American.” In addition, “Florida is one of only four states where former felons lose the right to vote permanently and have only the option of the opaque clemency process to get their rights restored.”

Sounds like Patronis is afraid the people he is trying to disenfranchise will be granted the right to vote. In November, voters will be allowed to vote for Amendment 4 to the state Constitution, which would automatically give voting rights to felons, except those who have committed homicide or a felony sexual offense.

SEE ALSO:

Racial Storm Ensues After Officer Identified In Shooting Of Australian Woman

Philando Castile’s Mother Offers Support

Here’s How Much Devonte Hart’s Parents Reportedly Profited From Adopting Black Children

31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 26 photos Launch gallery 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 1. Kathryn Johnston, 92 Source:Getty 1 of 26 2. Tarika Wilson, 26 Source:Getty 2 of 26 3. Shereese Francis, 30 Source:Getty 3 of 26 4. Shantel Davis, 23 Source:Getty 4 of 26 5. Alesia Thomas, 35 Source:Getty 5 of 26 6. Malissa Williams, 30 Source:Getty 6 of 26 7. Darnesha Harris, 17 Source:Getty 7 of 26 8. Shelly Frey, 27 Source:Getty 8 of 26 9. Miriam Carey, 34 Source:Getty 9 of 26 10. Yvette Smith, 47 Source:Getty 10 of 26 11. Michelle Cusseaux, 50 Source:Getty 11 of 26 12. Aura Rosser, 40 Source:Getty 12 of 26 13. Tanisha Anderson, 37 Source:Getty 13 of 26 14. Eleanor Bumpurs, 66 Source:Getty 14 of 26 15. Natasha McKenna, 37 Source:Getty 15 of 26 16. Janisha Fonville, 20 Source:Getty 16 of 26 17. Meagan Hockaday, 26 Source:Getty 17 of 26 18. Alexia Christian, 25 Source:Getty 18 of 26 19. Sandra Bland, 28 Source:Getty 19 of 26 20. Gynnya McMillen, 16 Source:Getty 20 of 26 21. Symone Marshall, 22 Source:Getty 21 of 26 22. Korryn Gaines, 23 Source:Getty 22 of 26 23. Deborah Danner, 66 Source:Getty 23 of 26 24. Alteria Woods, 21 Source:Getty 24 of 26 25. Charleena Lyles, 30 Source:Getty 25 of 26 26. Cariann Denise Hithon, 22 Source:Getty 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody 31 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

White State Official Asks Black Man Fighting For His Right To Vote: ‘How Many Different Mothers Do Your Kids Have?’ was originally published on newsone.com