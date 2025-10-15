Jeff Ruby’s to Close Event Spaces & Relocate Offices Amid Safety Concerns

Source: grandriver / Getty

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment is closing its private event venue, Lempicka by Jeff Ruby, and relocating its downtown Cincinnati corporate offices and catering operations following what the company calls a “landlord dispute regarding safety protocols.”

CEO Britney Ruby Miller confirmed Tuesday that Lempicka will officially close at the end of October. The building also houses the company’s headquarters. Ruby Miller said the decision was difficult but necessary.

The announcement came just hours after Ruby Miller released another statement addressing recent downtown violence, including two shootings at Fountain Square in the past two weeks. In that statement, she expressed frustration with the ongoing crime and called on city leaders to release a “robust strategy” to restore safety and confidence downtown.

“I am hopeful that within the next 24 hours there will be an announcement outlining a robust strategy to address these ongoing issues,” she said. “While we may not always see eye to eye, I am grateful that our city leadership listens and remains open to feedback.”

Ruby Miller added that she and other local business leaders have been meeting regularly with city and state officials, including Mayor Aftab Pureval and Governor Mike DeWine’s team.

City officials have since announced several new safety measures, including a daily SWAT and Civil Disturbance Response Team presence at Fountain Square from 2 to 10PM, and a proposed 6PM curfew for minors in the area.

Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment said it will not offer further comment until Wednesday evening.





