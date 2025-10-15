Jeff Ruby's to Close Spaces & Relocate Offices Amid Safety Concerns
Jeff Ruby’s to Close Event Spaces & Relocate Offices Amid Safety Concerns
Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment is closing its private event venue, Lempicka by Jeff Ruby, and relocating its downtown Cincinnati corporate offices and catering operations following what the company calls a “landlord dispute regarding safety protocols.”
CEO Britney Ruby Miller confirmed Tuesday that Lempicka will officially close at the end of October. The building also houses the company’s headquarters. Ruby Miller said the decision was difficult but necessary.
MORE: Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting
The announcement came just hours after Ruby Miller released another statement addressing recent downtown violence, including two shootings at Fountain Square in the past two weeks. In that statement, she expressed frustration with the ongoing crime and called on city leaders to release a “robust strategy” to restore safety and confidence downtown.
“I am hopeful that within the next 24 hours there will be an announcement outlining a robust strategy to address these ongoing issues,” she said. “While we may not always see eye to eye, I am grateful that our city leadership listens and remains open to feedback.”
Ruby Miller added that she and other local business leaders have been meeting regularly with city and state officials, including Mayor Aftab Pureval and Governor Mike DeWine’s team.
MORE: Mayoral Debate Rundown: Candidates Pureval & Bowman Discuss Safety, Housing and Trump Ties
City officials have since announced several new safety measures, including a daily SWAT and Civil Disturbance Response Team presence at Fountain Square from 2 to 10PM, and a proposed 6PM curfew for minors in the area.
Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment said it will not offer further comment until Wednesday evening.
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Jeff Ruby’s to Close Event Spaces & Relocate Offices Amid Safety Concerns
- Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting
- A’ja Wilson & The Las Vegas Aces Take the WNBA Title, But What Now?
- Questlove To Direct HBO Documentary On Earth, Wind & Fire’s Legendary Legacy
- Hamilton County Crisis Center Opens In Avondale To Support Mental Health
- 100.3: Your Brandy & Monica Station! Getting You Ready For History
- De La Soul Reveals New Album Title Dedicated To Trugoy The Dove (RIP)
- Who is Mona Love A.K.A Don’t Call Me White Girl?
- D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months
- 10 Times D’Angelo Smoked His R&B Feature on a Hip-Hop Song
Jeff Ruby’s to Close Event Spaces & Relocate Offices Amid Safety Concerns was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com