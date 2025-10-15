Listen Live
News

Cincinnati Officials "Cracking Down" After Fountain Square Shooting

Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Cincinnati Tyler Davidson Fountain detail
Source: izanbar / Getty

Cincinnati officials say they’re tightening downtown safety measures after two people were shot Monday night at CityBird Tenders on Fountain Square.

Police say the shooting happened just before 8PM following an argument that started near Clifton and continued into the restaurant. A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were shot but are expected to recover after being taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and UC Medical Center.

MORE: Mayoral Debate Rundown: Candidates Pureval & Bowman Discuss Safety, Housing and Trump Ties

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said warrants have been issued for a 24-year-old man accused of firing shots inside CityBird. He’s currently on probation for two prior assault charges.

Surveillance video shows two people leaving the restaurant before one pulls out a gun and opens fire. Theetge said additional arrests may follow. A juvenile was taken into custody after police saw him discard a gun into a flowerbox outside the restaurant, and another person was arrested for trying to run from officers.

Mayor Aftab Pureval called the violence “beyond the pale and intolerable,” promising to increase police presence and enforcement downtown. He announced that CPD’s Civil Disturbance Response Team and SWAT officers will now patrol Fountain Square and Government Square daily from 2 to 10PM.

“We will move you, or we will arrest you,” Pureval said, directing the message toward teens who ignore curfew restrictions.

The shooting marks the second on Fountain Square in less than two weeks. Police continue to investigate.


Cincinnati Officials “Cracking Down” After Fountain Square Shooting  was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

More from 100.3
Trending
iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Entertainment

The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium

Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

Entertainment

Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement

Entertainment

Mariah Carey Addresses Viral Reaction to Muni Long Performing Her Song

100.3 Don Juan "Fasho Face Off" Weekdays
Entertainment

Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!

NFL: SEP 07 Bengals at Browns
Sports

Bengals Eye Veteran Quarterbacks As Jake Browning Struggles

Entertainment

Young Thug Admits He Only Brushes His Teeth Once a Week

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close