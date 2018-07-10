CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Wow: Domestic Violence Accusations Against LeSean McCoy Have The Internet Shook

An athlete is up for question.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Oakland Raiders v Buffalo Bills

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty

On Tuesday, a very disturbing post was made against Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy. 

According to Sports Illustrated, his girlfriend’s friend posted a graphic image of his girlfriend Delicia’s bloodied face. The friend accused McCoy of beating Delicia as well as viciously beating his son. She also added that McCoy abused steroids and drugs. The post has since been taken down, but you can see it via The Shade Room below. Warning: Swipe right for the graphic pictures.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94 _____________________________________ #TSRUpdatez: Earlier today, a friend of #DeliciaCordon posted to social media to blast NFL player #LeSeanMcCoy for allegedly beating her, among other allegations. McCoy quickly responded and denied the claims and said he has had no contact with her for months. _____________________________________ According to documents obtained by @tmz_tv, McCoy went to court in June seeking a judge order to force Cordon to move out of a home he owns in Alpharetta, Georgia. In the documents, he said, "Defendant is the ex-girlfriend of owner/plaintiff and refuses to leave.” _____________________________________ Both McCoy and Cordon were reportedly scheduled to appear in court today, but that had to be pushed back due to a medical emergency involving a member of her lawyer's family. The site reports that also in the documents, Cordon told the court that she and McCoy discussed—read more at TheShadeRoom.com (📸: Tom Szczerbowski/ @gettyimages)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

McCoy eventually responded, saying the claims made in the woman’s post were “totally baseless and offensive.” He also asserted that he had no direct contact with the people involved in months.

A post shared by Lesean Mccoy (@shadymccoy) on

 

Folks are still waiting for more information to be released, but already Twitter is fired up. Swipe through to find out what people have to say about the allegations.

Wow: Domestic Violence Accusations Against LeSean McCoy Have The Internet Shook was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Wow: Domestic Violence Accusations Against LeSean McCoy Have The Internet Shook

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 3 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close