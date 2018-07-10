Man Harassed Woman Wearing Puerto Rico Shirt And Cop Doesn’t Do A Damn Thing

Last month, Mia Irizarry was celebrating her birthday at Forest Preserves of Cook County in Illinois. Irizarry, who is Puerto Rican, was wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag when an idiotic and racist white man began harassing her, saying, “You should not be wearing that in the United States of America. Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?” The bigot is so deeply ignorant that he didn’t know Puerto Ricans are American citizens. He also calls the shirt “un-American.”
READ MORE: 5 Powerful Moments From 2018 ESSENCE Fest In New Orleans
Irizarry, who was renting out the area for her birthday, flagged down a park police officer and asked for help. On video, you can hear her saying, “I am renting this area and he’s harassing me about the shirt that I’m wearing.” She also says, “Officer, I feel entirely uncomfortable, can you remove … please officer” as the officer casually walks away from her.” She then says, “Officer, I’m renting, I paid for a permit for this area.. I do not feel comfortable with him here, is there anything you can do?”
See the video below:
Ricardo Rosselló, the governor of Puerto Rico, spoke out about the incident on Twitter, writing, “We will be looking into this incident as our offices in D.C. are in contact with local and state authorities, demanding that this officer be expelled from the police force. He failed to de-escalate the situation and therefore did not ensure a citizen’s safety.”
According to CNN.com, “On Tuesday, park spokeswoman Stacina Stagner said investigators will interview the officer this week about the incident. She said the investigation would wrap up soon, but did not elaborate on a timeline.”
Let’s imagine if a white woman said she was being harassed by a Black or Latin person, the police would have dragged them to jail, tased or even shot him.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Outraged! This Black Doctor Couldn’t Even Go To Her House Without Man Calling Cops
$1.1 Million In Grants To Preserve Historic Black Sites Across The Country
Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed
Every Time Maxine Waters Proved She Was Unbought And Unbossed
1. The LegendSource:Getty 1 of 9
2. Maxine Waters Telling People To Push Back Against The Trump Administration2 of 9
3. Shoot Straight3 of 9
4. Auntie Maxine Rips Into Ben Carson4 of 9
5. Maxine Waters Lays Into Republican Who Compares Sarah Sanders Refused Service At A Restaurant To Jim Crow5 of 9
6. Maxine Waters Shuts Down Paula Faris6 of 9
7. Maxine Waters Calming People During The 1992 Los Angeles Riots7 of 9
8. Reclaiming My Time8 of 9
9. And, Of Course, There's the Remix9 of 9
Man Harassed Woman Wearing Puerto Rico Shirt And Cop Doesn’t Do A Damn Thing was originally published on newsone.com