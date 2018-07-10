CLOSE
National
Home > National

Here’s How Recent College Discrimination Cases Are Affecting Black Students

A Black student recently lost his discrimination lawsuit against Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Several recent college discrimination cases have called attention to the serious safety concerns of Black students on campuses nationwide. Lawsuits filed against a number of universities have shown that African-Americans students weren’t feeling safe or valued at schools.

One lawsuit involved a Black student’s allegations of discrimination on the basis of race and sex at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gary Prewitt, a graduate student who lives outside of Nashville, Tennessee, and began taking online master’s degree classes in 2009 to become a teacher, was unfairly denied a request in 2012 to complete an assignment to earn a higher grade for a class that he took previously, he said. His paper for another assignment, as well as requests to administrators for information about his degree status, were rejected, according to complaints filed with the U.S. Department of Education and in U.S. District Court in Nashville. Prewitt failed to provide enough evidence to meet a burden of proof, as outlined in a judge’s ruling shooting down his complaints, the Pioneer Press reported.

Prewitt’s argument — garnering attention after four white students were suspended for wearing blackface in April — highlighted the concern shared by other students of color in feeling unprotected and unsupported at schools. When students needed to turn to professors for help, they were rejected, several discrimination lawsuits have revealed.

Another case in point: A former Tennessee all-American track star sued a coach at the University of Missouri for racial discrimination. Coach Brett Halter, who is white, referred to Black athletes and staff as “you people” and engaged in demeaning behaviors targeting people of color, Carjay Lyles, an athlete who worked for the University from 2013-2017, said in a lawsuit cited by the Knoxville News Sentinel.

Students at other colleges, including Harvard University, where African-American students faced bomb threats over holding their first Black graduation, have also felt like they were subjected to hostile college environments while just engaging in higher learning. The discrimination cases and sentiments expressed by students made it clear that safe spaces were needed for students of color.

Those future prospects weren’t looking so bright, at least not immediately. The U.S. Department of Education was hellbent on Trump’s rollback of Obama-era civil rights protections for students, as well as rescinding affirmative action, showing that a mass movement may be needed in the fight against harmful discrimination.

SEE ALSO:

Twitter Reacts To The Horror Of Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Brett Kavanaugh

Ex-Corrections Officer May Face Major Jail Time For Shackled Beating Of Pregnant Black Woman

fried chicken pieces

Most Hilarious Damn Reactions To #NationalFriedChickenDay

14 photos Launch gallery

Most Hilarious Damn Reactions To #NationalFriedChickenDay

Continue reading Most Hilarious Damn Reactions To #NationalFriedChickenDay

Most Hilarious Damn Reactions To #NationalFriedChickenDay

It's #NationalFriedChickenDay and social media is on fire. In these crazy times, there is nothing wrong with celebrating some good fried chicken.

Here’s How Recent College Discrimination Cases Are Affecting Black Students was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close