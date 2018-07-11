CLOSE
Report: Papa Johns’ Founder Uses N-Word on a Sensitivity Training Call

Papa John's International Rings the NASDAQ Opening Bell

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

The founder of Papa John’s is under fire for allegedly using the N-word during a sensitivity training call back in May.

via NYDN:

John Schnatter, who in January stepped down as CEO of the company over comments he made about the NFL anthem protests, used the slur during an exercise designed to help him avoid public scandal — again — according to a Forbes report.

When asked how he would distance himself from racist rhetoric online, Schnatter revived the debate over players kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

Schnatter had earlier said the NFL was partly to blame for a dip in pizza sales.

“Colonel Sanders called blacks ‘n—–s,’ ” Shnatter allegedly said. He then complained that Sanders was never publicly condemned for his remarks, Forbes reported.

Schnatter also discussed growing up in Indiana, where he said people would kill African-Americans by dragging them from their trucks — a reflection that was interpreted as offensive by other parties on the call, according to the report.

Papa John’s said in a statement Wednesday that it “condemns racism and any insensitive language, no matter the situation or setting. Our company was built on a foundation of mutual respect and acceptance. … We take great pride in the diversity of the Papa John’s family, though diversity and inclusion is an area where we will continue to strive to do better,” the statement read.

Shares of Papa John’s fell by up to 6% in intraday trading Wednesday.

Report: Papa Johns’ Founder Uses N-Word on a Sensitivity Training Call was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

