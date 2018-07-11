CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Does His Beard Increase His Chances? We Chime In…

Press play to see the real effect of Beard Gang.

0 reads
Leave a comment

I’m just going to throw this out there and you do with it what you will: beard gang is winning. Light, dark, gentleman, or f*ckboy, it’s hard to resist a man that has a good, shapely scruff going. I’m not sure why, but beard addiction is really an actual ailment at this point—and many, many women deal with it on a day-to-day basis.

So, when @t0nit0ne tweeted that having a good beard is basically the equivalent to a woman having a nice ass, 1). The tweet went viral and 2). I had to agree on some level. That neatly trimmed scruff makes you do a double take. You might even be inclined to accept things from Beard Gang that you wouldn’t accept from Naked Mole Rat Gang. Just saying.

But tell me, how do you feel? Have you been distracted by a great beard? Is it the equivalent to ladies having nice, round booties? I went around and asked my friends and they had a lot to say on the topic. Press play on the clip up top to see ’em chime in.

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

17 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Continue reading Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Does His Beard Increase His Chances? We Chime In… was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close