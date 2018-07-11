Tank Hilariously Explains How He Blew His First Music Check [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 07.11.18
Tank has a funny story about his first big music check. The “When We” signer told Sky Houston at the 2018 Majic Summer Block Party in Houston how he managed to not only crash his car but also be alert enough to get up and go to church in the morning.

“I got me a Lexus GS 300 Platinum Edition, black on black,” he said. “Lot of strip club activity. I made sure I tithed though!” He even revealed how he went straight from the booty club to the club of the Lord, the Saints and Praise. He ended up parking his car in the front yard, foot still on the brake when somebody tapped on the window and told him, “You gotta be at church in five minutes.”

He nodded, “I had all kinds of strip club dust on me. But I had to play the piano and lead the church … and this is the misconception about church! It’s not where you go when you are perfect, it’s where you go when you need perfecting!”

