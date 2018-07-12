Will Smith Just Smashed The Shiggy #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Source: NBC / Getty
After a week of the viral
making its way around social media, #InMyFeelingsChallenge has touched it and just smashed it out of Budapest. Will Smith
In case you missed it, Instagram comedian
, who often infused dancing into his funny videos, launched the #DoTheShiggy challenge on Instagram and it quickly morphed into the #InMyFeelingsChallange. Celebrities like Ciara, La La Anthony, Odell Beckham have participated in the challenge, inspiring Will Smith to get in on the craze. Shiggy
The social media GOAT scaled a bridge in Budapest and delivered the most epic video equipped with drone shots. Even Drake commented on the video, saying “Wow the video is done” with a green emoji check.
Drake has yet to post Shiggy’s challenge, but we have a feeling Shiggy is going to make a major appearance in the highly anticipated visuals.
